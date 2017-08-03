Great horned owl recovering at SPCA after getting stuck in soccer net

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A great horned owl is recovering at the Erie County SPCA after it got stuck in a soccer net for an entire day.

The Wildlife Department director Days the owl flew into a soccer net in Java Center and was stuck there for a whole day.

The great horned owl was eventually found and rescued by a member of the Buffalo Audubon Society and brought to SPCA serving Erie County in West Seneca.

The owl got x-rays done and everything looks good, no breaks in any long bones.

For now the bird is being fed and taken care of at the SPCA before it will be released into the wild.

This owl definitely isn’t the first, the Wildlife Director says owls get stuck in soccer nets all the time.

“Unfortunately this is an all too common occurrence with owls at night time they will fly into soccer nets that are left out in the evening. So one of the things that you can do if you do have a soccer net, and we have tons of owls in Western New York we’re so fortunate great horned owls, screech owls, a number of them. Please bring your soccer nets inside in the garage at night because really this happens more frequently than you might imagine,” said Barbara Haney, SPCA Serving Erie County Director of Wildlife.

The Wildlife Department expects to move the owl into a bigger enclosure to give it a chance to get some physical therapy and spread it’s wings within the next few days before they release the owl back out into the wild.

