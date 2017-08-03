Ground broken on $5.2 million Nash Lofts

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ground was broken Thursday on the Nash Lofts, a $5.2 million mixed-use project in Buffalo’s Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.

The 40,000 sq. ft. building will include 18 new apartments, commercial space, indoor parking, a restaurant, and space donated by the local NAACP.

The project will function as a gateway to the Michigan Street African American History Corridor. It will restore four buildings that have been vacant for more than 15 years.

Steven Carmina, of Michigan Broadway LLC, said that the company’s hope is that the project will be just the beginning of the re-emergence of the historic block.

“This project will be the first mixed income work force residences east of Michigan Avenue,” Carmina said. “It will be a beacon for visitors to learn about the culture and history retained here and we are humbled to be a part of it.”

Funding for the Nash Lofts includes a $450,000 capital grant from the WNY Regional Economic Development Council, a $750,000 Brudge Loan through Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, as well as $1.7 million in Historic Tax Credits. The balance for both the construction loan and permanent financing is being provided through Evans Bank.

A press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Thursday put in context the significance of the buildings along the corridor.

“The historic significance of the buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash (circa 1820s and 1880s) remain a powerful reminder of New York’s vast and influential history- located in the heart of Buffalo in the Ellicott District just east of the downtown core, the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor is a rich and culturally noteworthy place for both the African-American community and the greater Buffalo-Niagara region.”

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s