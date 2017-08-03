Ground broken on $5.2 million Nash Lofts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ground was broken Thursday on the Nash Lofts, a $5.2 million mixed-use project in Buffalo’s Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.

The 40,000 sq. ft. building will include 18 new apartments, commercial space, indoor parking, a restaurant, and space donated by the local NAACP.

The project will function as a gateway to the Michigan Street African American History Corridor. It will restore four buildings that have been vacant for more than 15 years.

Steven Carmina, of Michigan Broadway LLC, said that the company’s hope is that the project will be just the beginning of the re-emergence of the historic block.

“This project will be the first mixed income work force residences east of Michigan Avenue,” Carmina said. “It will be a beacon for visitors to learn about the culture and history retained here and we are humbled to be a part of it.”

Funding for the Nash Lofts includes a $450,000 capital grant from the WNY Regional Economic Development Council, a $750,000 Brudge Loan through Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, as well as $1.7 million in Historic Tax Credits. The balance for both the construction loan and permanent financing is being provided through Evans Bank.

A press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Thursday put in context the significance of the buildings along the corridor.

“The historic significance of the buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash (circa 1820s and 1880s) remain a powerful reminder of New York’s vast and influential history- located in the heart of Buffalo in the Ellicott District just east of the downtown core, the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor is a rich and culturally noteworthy place for both the African-American community and the greater Buffalo-Niagara region.”