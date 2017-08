BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire crews and the UB Office of Environmental Health and Safety are on scene at UB’s Biomedical Research Building.

A report on the UB website stated that “heavy smoke conditions” were found in the South Campus building.

The source of the smoking is believed to be malfunctioning lab equipment.

People are asked to stay away until further notice.

UB Alert: Heavy smoke conditions in UB Biomedical Research Building, South Campus. https://t.co/zNCZrFvOvz #ub_alert #ubuffalo — UB Alert (@ub_alert) August 4, 2017