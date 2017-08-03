New seal pup at Aquarium of Niagara is a girl

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new harbor seal pup born at the Aquarium of Niagara is a girl!

The aquarium made the announcement on Thursday morning.

On July 13, the pup was born to eight-year-old Zoey, who has been at the aquarium since 2012.

“The pup is 100 percent healthy and weighs 46 pounds, and will continue to grow quickly,” the aquarium said.

She will either be named Dill or Zara.

The idea for the name Dill came from the pup’s father, Pickles. Zara would be for the pup’s mother.

The public can pick which name they like better on the aquarium’s Facebook page. The survey will be up for a week.

The winning name will be announced on August 10.