New seal pup at Aquarium of Niagara is a girl

By Published:
(Photo: Aquarium of Niagara)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new harbor seal pup born at the Aquarium of Niagara is a girl!

The aquarium made the announcement on Thursday morning.

On July 13, the pup was born to eight-year-old Zoey, who has been at the aquarium since 2012.

“The pup is 100 percent healthy and weighs 46 pounds, and will continue to grow quickly,” the aquarium said.

She will either be named Dill or Zara.

The idea for the name Dill came from the pup’s father, Pickles. Zara would be for the pup’s mother.

The public can pick which name they like better on the aquarium’s Facebook page. The survey will be up for a week.

The winning name will be announced on August 10.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s