Niagara County lawmakers demand NFWB resignations after discharge incident

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Niagara County lawmakers demanded the resignations of the Niagara Falls Water Board, as well as the agency’s top management Thursday at Noon.

This came after a black discharge was spotted in the Niagara River over the weekend.

The lawmakers were joined by Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.

“The actions of the Water Board go beyond the ‘PR black eye’ described in a Buffalo News article, and have become a full-blown crisis,” Bradt said. “For the good of our region, the Water Board’s leadership must accept responsibility for their failure here.”