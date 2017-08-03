NY will give some voter data to Trump voter fraud commission

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will hand over some voter information to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating voter fraud, becoming the first state to largely comply with the request after initially balking.

The state’s Board of Elections voted Wednesday to provide data like voter names, birthdates, addresses and voting history after determining it had no lawful reason to deny the request.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in June the state would not comply. The commission then filed an open records request for voter data already available to members of the public who file such requests.

The state will not provide voters’ Social Security numbers because of state voter privacy laws.

Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., still say they won’t comply with the information request. Three others are reconsidering their denials.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s