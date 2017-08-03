Police: Intruder tries to join woman in shower, does dishes

The Associated Press
(Photo courtesy of the Hackensack Police Department)

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man entered a New Jersey home and tried to join a woman in the shower, then went to the kitchen and started doing dishes.

Hackensack police say James King, who lives in Queens, is charged with burglary and lewdness.

Authorities say King entered the bathroom around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, then pulled back the shower curtain and started to disrobe. The woman says King fled when she threatened to call police, but he was soon found in the kitchen.

It’s not clear why King entered the home or how long he was there.

Authorities say the woman, her sister and two children in the home were uninjured. They told police they had never seen King before.

It wasn’t known if King has retained an attorney.

