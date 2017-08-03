Ravi Bansal, local pilot flying around the world, on schedule in Kuala Lumpur

Related Coverage Local man flies around the world for cancer awareness

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WIVB)- If Ravi Bansal is successful, he’ll be the first Indian to fly solo around the world.

But this six week journey in his single engine Cessna isn’t about him.

“I want to bring awareness for cancer. In my hometown, it’s a rural town in India, not many people have awareness of cancer,” the Williamsville businessman told News 4 July 4, before taking off from Prior Aviation.

He said lack of cancer awareness is partly because people in his hometown don’t have the necessary equipment to detect it; is sister died of breast cancer.

This trip is raising money to buy the town’s hospital an MRI machine; they cost around $750,000.

Bansal has raised more than $100,000 so far. He’s covering all of his flight costs himself.

He’s making dozens of stops along the way; right now he’s in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Memorable aspect is the people I met and how friendly and how supporting they are,” he told News 4 over the phone Thursday.

Bansal has already been back to his hometown. People there, who have learned what he’s doing, greeted him like a king; he was even allowed to land on the town’s official government airstrip.

While the seasoned pilot is prepared for anything, even a water landing, so far he’s had easy skies.

“Every day has been very good. All my flights have been right on schedule, except for one day in Greenland was very bad and I had to wait one extra day there.”

Bansal is making great time, better than he expected.

“I left on the independence day for America, and I will be back on the Independence Day of India, which is 15th of August.”

Click here to track Bansal’s flight or to donate to his cause