Riverside, Black Rock property values increasing as homeowners hold events showing off community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 50 homeowners in the North District will be showing off their green thumbs this weekend, welcoming people while they’re perusing perennials and other plants during the Riverside Tour of Gardens.

“It gets people to beautify to the area,” said Sharon Adler, the organizer for the tour of gardens whose Riverside home is one of the many stops on the route. “People tend to challenge each other like how do I make mine look good.”

An avid gardener, she’s spending more than an hour each day keeping hers green and growing.

“It enhances the neighborhood as a whole, makes it cleaner, and increases real estate value,” said Adler.

The district’s councilman, Joe Golombek says touching up trees and adding landscaping has significant benefits for neighborhoods. The councilman says over the last year and a half home values for those in the area he represents, the Black Rock Riverside area, have increased by 20 percent.

“Part of it is because of all the positive things people do to their houses,” said the councilman. “If you go down a street with more trees and more gardening and better landscaping, the houses are more valuable.”

He hopes as people are taking time to nurture their gardens and they’re watching them grow the same will happen to the community where he and others are putting their roots.

“It’s a way of coming back to the neighborhood and realizing – Riverside Black Rock is still a good neighborhood to come to; a good neighborhood to play; a good neighborhood to hang out in.”