Study finds New York spends most on schools, results lag behind

By Published:
In this photo taken Nov. 4, 2015, kindergartner Lauren Meek, second left, works with a pair of second graders as they work on programming during their weekly computer science lesson at Marshall Elementary School in Marysville, Wash. The school, north of Seattle, joined a growing movement nationwide to expose more public school children to computer science, even as early as in kindergarten. Backed by technology leaders, nonprofits and companies, schools in New York, San Francisco and other cities have committed to offer computer science to students in all grade levels. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NEW YORK (WIVB) – New York State spends the most per student per year out of all 50 states- $21,206 per K-12 student in the 2014-2015 school year.

However, according to recently released data from the Empire Center, the state isn’t getting enough bang for its buck. New York State students lag behind the majority of the states in median SAT scores, dropout rates, and reading and test scores.

Here’s a breakdown of New York State’s education rankings among the 50 states from the website WalletHub:

  • 26th: Overall ranking
  • 40th: median SAT score
  • 38th: dropout rate
  • 37th: math test scores
  • 33rd: reading test scores

 

New York did rank #11 in student to pupil ratio.

The current New York State school aid budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 is $25.8 billion. That’s a $1.1 billion increase over the previous fiscal year.

For more information about the Empire Center’s report, click here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s