Study finds New York spends most on schools, results lag behind

NEW YORK (WIVB) – New York State spends the most per student per year out of all 50 states- $21,206 per K-12 student in the 2014-2015 school year.

However, according to recently released data from the Empire Center, the state isn’t getting enough bang for its buck. New York State students lag behind the majority of the states in median SAT scores, dropout rates, and reading and test scores.

Here’s a breakdown of New York State’s education rankings among the 50 states from the website WalletHub:

26th: Overall ranking

Overall ranking 40th: median SAT score

median SAT score 38th: dropout rate

dropout rate 37th: math test scores

math test scores 33rd: reading test scores

New York did rank #11 in student to pupil ratio.

The current New York State school aid budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 is $25.8 billion. That’s a $1.1 billion increase over the previous fiscal year.

For more information about the Empire Center’s report, click here.