SUNY Fredonia to host solar viewing party

By Published:

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – SUNY Fredonia will host a partial solar eclipse viewing party Aug. 21, the first day of the fall semester.

The viewing event will be hosted by the Dept. of Physics, and will have 1,500 pairs of solar glasses available for safe viewing of the sun. Also available will be binoculars set up with solar filters and a solar telescope set up to safely view the sun.

The event will take place in a field behind the Science Center from noon to 4 p.m. The maximum eclipse will occur around 2:30 p.m.

An inflatable solar system will demonstrate what an eclipse is.

At the same time, a NASA live stream of totality will be displayed in the campus’ Williams Center Multipurpose Room.

The equipment is funded through support provided by the Fredonia College Foundation’s Carnahan Jackson Humanities Fund. Members of the campus and community are encouraged to attend.

