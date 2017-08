OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WIVB) — A news crew in Oklahoma got quite the surprise during a Facebook Live event.

Anchors at KOCO were interacting online with viewers before a newscast, when an earthquake hit.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake was a 4.2 magnitude.

The quake knocked out power to more than 4,600 homes and businesses.

It did not knock out power inside the KOCO studio, but it rattled the lights.