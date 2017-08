Related Coverage Whole Foods looking to hire employees for new Amherst store

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Whole Foods in Amherst has an opening date — September 15.

The Sheridan Dr. store will be the twentieth in New York, but the first in western New York.

In addition to selling groceries, Whole Foods will also feature a tap room and restaurant called Bar 1818.

Whole Foods officials say the 50,000 square foot store will create more than 160 new jobs in the area.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can