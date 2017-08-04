App lets users compete for chance to have student loans paid off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIVB) — Jordan Shelton is like many students; He graduated from college with thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

It forced Shelton to put his plans to become a missionary on hold, but that all changed after he signed up for a trivia app designed to help you pay off your student loans.

It’s called Givling. Users can pay to compete to win money each day. If you have student loan debt, you don’t have to play for a chance to win.

You can just sign up for Givling to be placed in a line to have debts paid, up to $50,000.

Players’ fees, ad revenue and in-app purchases fund these payments, helping Givling help pay off loans for 10 randomly selected app users at a time.

When the loan is fully funded, Givling shows up at their door, like they did for Shelton, with a ceremonial check for the full amount.

“It really allows us to be able to not just dream about our long-term goals and what we want to do as a career, but to tangibly start planning for that,” Shelton said.

Shelton says he’s very thankful because he knows millions of Americans are trying to become debt-free as well.

