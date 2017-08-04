August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is the day to enjoy those tasty bits of chocolate in your favorite cookies, and we have the Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the delicious treat.

In the 1930s Wakefield was baking cookies for her guests when she decided to alter the recipe using small pieces of a Nestle chocolate bar.

The “Toll House” cookie recipe was a hit and was eventually bought by Nestle.

According to the website Ranker, American’s rank chocolate chip cookies as being their eighth favorite comfort food.

