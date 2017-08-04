Bills practice at New Era despite rain

Training camp practice at the stadium was delayed for bad weather for a half hour.

By Published: Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rain, rain go away…

The Bills had a practice at New Era Field scheduled for Friday.

Despite the lighting in the area, the Buffalo Bills training camp practice scheduled for New Era Field did happen.. Before the team hit the field head coach Sean Mcdermott noted that this was a good test for his team early in the season.

“That’s an important part of a good football team and a good team in general that we can be adaptable to whatever situation that’s in front of us,” McDermott said. “And this one’s no different, it’s a good opportunity for us to check in on that end of things and make sure that we can handle the challenges that come up along the way.”

It was also the first time the Bills rookies saw live action at the stadium in front of the fans. They were not surprised people showed up despite the bad weather.

“I knew what to expect,” first round pick Tre’Davious White said. “They come out in six feet of snow. So, I knew they would be here with a little rain.”

INJURY UPDATE

Micah Hyde did not practice with a sore hip

Kyle Williams had a veterans day off

Corey Glenn is still battling an ankle injury and went to see a specialist in Charlotte

Shaq Lawson had a sore groin after practice, is not worried about missing time

