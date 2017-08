BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Craft beer lovers can head to Buffalo Riverworks to sample some brews.

This is the Buffalo Brewfest’s first year at Riverworks.

The video above shows last year’s event in the Cobblestone District.

More than 100 craft beers from more than 40 breweries will be available for tasting.

Advanced general admission tickets are $30, and include 20 tasting tickets.

Brewfest runs from 5-9:30 p.m. Friday.