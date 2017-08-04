Buffalo police warn of suspicious man in white van

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are warning of a suspicious man in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say that shortly before 10 a.m. Friday morning, a white, bald man with a bluish hat and glasses asked a student if she needed a ride near Main and Utica streets.

The man appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old and was driving a white, full-size van with orange license plates. There were two ladders on the van’s roof and it had no side windows, according to police.

After the girl denied the ride offer, she got on a bus and got off at Grant and W. Ferry streets. The man was there this time, police say.

Once he saw her, police say the suspect slowly followed her and once again asked if she needed a ride.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 911.