Buffalo start-up says they’re close to getting brain cancer fighting therapy on the market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo researcher and his research team have a potentially life saving therapy in the palm of their hands. They say they’re so close to getting a cancer fighting therapy on the market.

Photolitec is a spin-off company of Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

The Biotech research firm has a therapy which essentially fights cancer with light. But, the team behind this product tells us its not easy to get their product on the market.

Dr. Ravi Pandey,Photolitec Founder and CSO says his therapy does work. “The only thing I can promise you, the day I believe the technology is not going to work I will stop it right there.”

And it could potentially save the lives of Glioblastoma patients, the same cancer senator John McCain is fighting. Pandey said, “The compounds, they localize in the tumor, and then we expose the tumor with the light, and then it makes a hydro-toxic agent which kills the tumor.”

The biggest problem with brain cancer, is even if you remove the tumor, there are always cells left behind. Using Photolitec’s technology, the surgeon can illuminate the area once the tumor has been removed, expose it to light and kill the remaining cells.

“So with the compound, when you have this florescence, you will see the peripheral, so that you will be more precise and more specific for the surgeon to do a better job,” said VP of Business Development, Pascal Soares. It’s his job to get it approved by the FDA.

He said, “It’s an outpatient technology, so the patient would come inside the hospital they don’t have to stay two or three days in the hospital.”

Dr. Pandey said, “Photolitec has fantastic technology, and I wish we had more money so we could move much faster.”

Thats whats holding them up from getting this on the market, money. They say the drug development process is long and expensive.

They have received a $2 million dollar investment from a company in India. Once the trials are finished they would market their products all over the world.

Manufacturing takes place in India, but the business office and distribution is handled right here in Buffalo.

