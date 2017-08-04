Car industry seeing upswing in sales

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of water and roadway enthusiasts will be traveling down to Canalside this weekend for the third annual Auto and Boat Show.

“It’s sort of orchestrated chaos,” said Trey Barrett, the show director.

It’s organized chaos that can come with a hefty price tag as there are hundreds of boats, RVs, and cars on display and ready for purchase.

“Western New York is such an automotive town,” said Barrett. “To be able to showcase our industry we’re so proud of in a fabulous setting with a backdrop like this [Lake Erie] is spectacular.”

There will be more than 250 model items displayed along the waterfront at what Barrett describes as a one stop shop.

“You don’t need to drive all over Western New York to see 18 manufacturers.”

And many of the show visitors are going on to buy items after seeing them at the show.  According to Barrett, car sales have been up around the region over the last four to five years.

“I think you can attribute that to a couple of things – including the overall economic climate in Western New York.”

Barrett says seeing so many people interested in purchasing cars, boats, and other vessels and having the show becoming a summertime staple encourages him to think the upward swing for the industry will continue for quite some time.

“Just to see their eyes light up and they’re real excited about what’s going on, that’s the best part.”

For information on when the show is running this weekend, click here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s