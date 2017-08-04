Compromise could be coming in eminent domain claims for Northern Access pipeline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some property owners in Erie County spent the morning in a State Supreme Courtroom Friday fighting back against National Fuel’s efforts to use parts of their land for the proposed Northern Access pipeline.

The pipeline would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania through Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Erie Counties to markets in Canada.

National Fuel says of the more than 500 landowners that would be affected by the Northern Access Project pipeline route, the company reached easement agreements to pay for the needed property for the project with all but 16 land owners.

Friday morning, lawyers representing several of the remaining landowners in Erie County made their case in court against allowing National Fuel to use the land.

The Northern Access Pipeline project was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this year, giving National Fuel the right to assert rights to the property through eminent domain. But, a few months ago, the DEC denied the water quality certificate needed for construction to move forward.

Landowners fighting against the eminent domain claim argue it makes no sense to allow National Fuel to have their property to build a pipeline when they can’t actually build the pipeline that’s been proposed.

National Fuel’s lawyers told the judge the company is appealing the DEC’s decision on the water quality certificate and is confident it will be allowed to move forward.

But, the company’s attorneys also told the court National Fuel would likely be agreeable to a special arrangement with the property owners with which they’re still negotiating.

The attorneys asked for time to review the language of something called a reversionary clause for those contracts, under which the company would still be granted use of the land through eminent domain and would have to pay a fair market value for the property, but, the company would hold off on paying the property owners and actually taking the land until all final approvals are granted for the Northern Access Pipeline. If the pipeline can’t be built, National Fuel would give the land rights back to the property owners.

“That wouldn’t have been our first choice,” said Lia Oprea, one of the landowners who appeared in court to fight the eminent domain claim Friday. “Our first choice would have been, of course, for the judge to say, ‘No, National Fuel cannot have your land because it’s not for the public convenience and use.'”

“But, this second choice seems like a deal to us because if it never gets built, we get our land back,” she added.

Whether its through an easement agreement or through eminent domain, National Fuel pays property owners for an easement and the right to install, operate and main underground natural gas infrastructure.

A National Fuel spokesperson explains the land owner retains full ownership of and access to the property to continue to use for recreation purposes or their livelihood, as the land can still be farmed on once the construction of the pipeline is completed. National Fuel does reimburse the land owner for lost seasonal usage for two growing seasons and if necessary, will review if additional time if needed.

Property owners may not build structures on the right-of-way land.

“National Fuel remains committed to developing the half billion dollar natural gas infrastructure project and we are moving forward with the court process to preserve and secure all the land rights required to install the pipeline,” Karen Merkel, a spokesperson for National Fuel, said in a written statement after court proceedings wrapped up Friday.

Judges in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties have already ruled in favor of National Fuel’s eminent domain claims there, but some impacted property owners are appealing those decisions.

It will likely be about a month before a decision is made in the case for the landowners in Erie County. One of the landowners’ attorneys was granted two weeks to file more paperwork, and the National Fuel’s attorneys were granted two weeks to respond.

The next court date has not yet been set.