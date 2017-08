EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families can head to the fifth annual Eden Corn Festival this weekend.

It’s taking place today and runs through Sunday.

Friday, visitors can enter the scarecrow competition, watch the rookie division baseball game and, of course, eat some corn on the cob.

Friday is Kids Day, meaning all ride wristbands are discounted all day.

The event opens at Noon and runs until 8 p.m.