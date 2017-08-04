Fire breaks out in Porter building

By Published:

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire ripped through an apartment building in Niagara County Friday morning.

The fire occurred at 2280 Dickersonville Road in the Town of Porter. Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Youngstown Police, and the New York State Police responded along with members of the Ransomville Volunteer and Yuongstown Volunteer Fire Companies.

Several pets were rescued from the residence.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.

