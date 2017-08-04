Fourth tornado confirmed in Rushford

By Published:
Viewer Photo: A tornado destroyed this barn in the town of Angelica, Allegany County.

RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — After three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down on July 20, a fourth one was confirmed Friday morning.

The fourth tornado happened around the same time as the others, but this one was in Rushford.

The Rushford tornado was not as strong as the others, which landed in Angelica, Hamburg and Holland.

Unlike the others, which had Enhanced Fujita scale ratings of EF-1 and EF-2, the Rushford tornado was rated as a weak EF-0 on the scale.

Here is a breakdown of how the scale works:

EF-scale Class Wind speed Description
mph km/h
EF-0 weak 65-85 105-137 Gale
EF-1 weak 86-110 138-177 Moderate
EF-2 strong 111-135 178-217 Significant
EF-3 strong 136-165 218-266 Severe
EF-4 violent 166-200 267-322 Devastating
EF-5 violent > 200 > 322 Incredible

The tornado is estimated to have reached a maximum speed of 85 MPH.

The width of its path was 50 yards, and the length was just under a mile.

No one was hurt by the tornado.

MORE | Look back at the damage done by storms that day here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s