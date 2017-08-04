Fourth tornado confirmed in Rushford

RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — After three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down on July 20, a fourth one was confirmed Friday morning.

The fourth tornado happened around the same time as the others, but this one was in Rushford.

The Rushford tornado was not as strong as the others, which landed in Angelica, Hamburg and Holland.

Unlike the others, which had Enhanced Fujita scale ratings of EF-1 and EF-2, the Rushford tornado was rated as a weak EF-0 on the scale.

Here is a breakdown of how the scale works:

EF-scale Class Wind speed Description mph km/h EF-0 weak 65-85 105-137 Gale EF-1 weak 86-110 138-177 Moderate EF-2 strong 111-135 178-217 Significant EF-3 strong 136-165 218-266 Severe EF-4 violent 166-200 267-322 Devastating EF-5 violent > 200 > 322 Incredible

The tornado is estimated to have reached a maximum speed of 85 MPH.

The width of its path was 50 yards, and the length was just under a mile.

No one was hurt by the tornado.

MORE | Look back at the damage done by storms that day here.