BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A storm rolled through Buffalo on Friday afternoon, resulting in at least one water spout on Lake Erie, and downed trees on the land.

Here are some photos from before the storm, and after it:

Before and during the storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy of William) (Photo courtesy of Karen in Fort Erie) (Photo courtesy of a viewer in Butler Park) (Photo courtesy of Susan in West Seneca) (Photo courtesy of Nicole at the Walden Galleria) (Photo courtesy of Nick at Hamburg Beach) (Photo courtesy of Mike in Cazenovia Park) (Photo courtesy of Mike) (Photo courtesy of Melissa in Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Melissa in Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Maria in the South Park area) (Photo courtesy of John in South Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Joe at Lake Erie) (Photo courtesy of Jennifer in South Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Cody in Hamburg) (Photo courtesy of Cory) (Photo courtesy of Mary in South Buffalo)

In addition to those, here is a video of the water spout, courtesy of Denis Kreze: