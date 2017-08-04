Guardian Angels set to begin patrols Saturday on city’s south side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reaction from those looking to re-establish the citizen-driven, anti-crime group, Guardian Angels, is upbeat and hopeful.

But longtime community groups like the Buffalo Peacemakers, which already operate in some of these neighborhoods, aren’t totally sure there’s enough room for another anti-crime group.

The Guardian Angels tout chapters in more than 130 cities in 13 countries.

Buffalo is not currently included in those numbers. An effort to establish them locally failed a few years ago.

But one local man is giving it another shot.

“There’s a lot that’s been going on, Buffalo has been happening, and with that, I would assume is more and more people, more and more trouble,” said Michael Caldwell, a resident of West Seneca, father of five and martial artist. “I’d like to try and help out the community and try and keep the amount of crime down.”

More than anything, Caldwell says he want to take advantage of Buffalo’s resurgence, and revive past times like the annual carnival at Cazenovia Park, which no longer happens.

“I want to see South Buffalo come back and be the family oriented neighborhood that it used to be,” Caldwell said.

And so he had an idea, and he remembered previous efforts to clean up Buffalo’s neighborhoods.

“I grew up reading and seeing in the news the Guardian Angels,” he said. “I remembered my parents talking about them. They made a pretty big statement, (Guardian Angels founder) Curtis Sliwa, great guy, he really did great things in New York City.”

The Guardian Angels started in 1979, mostly focusing their efforts on combating crime in city subways. They’ve since branched out, and their members wearing tell-tale red barets can be seen many of the city’s neighborhoods.

Translating that success to Buffalo may be easier said than done, said Pastor James Giles, who leads a group that’s been entrenched in the city of Buffalo for the past two decades.

He remembers the last time the Guardian Angels tried to establish in the city.

“We don’t really take well to outsiders coming in and doing stuff that we know we’re capable of doing,” Giles said. “So, they were not regarded as protectors of our community. They were not received, and could not get their footing in the city of Buffalo.”

In addition to responding to local tragedies, the Peacemakers are busy in Buffalo schools and elsewhere in their communities.

“Because we’re all over the city, there’s not really a space for another agency to come,” Giles said. “We welcome everybody that’s going to work in this field. But I believe Buffalo is very confident in us.”

Caldwell said the Guardian Angels have established programs for youth, and they intend to reach out to Buffalo police to begin a partnership. Caldwell has also opened a headquarters on the south side.

The Guardian Angels will begin recruiting and patrolling the city’s south side on Saturday. Those interested are asked to meet at Cazenovia Park before patrols begin at 1 p.m.

For more information, call (716) 949-2662, or email usmmasenshiguild@gmail.com.