Guidance offered in Hamburg Saturday for people impacted by tornado

By Published:
Laurie sent us this picture from Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Office of Emergency Services is hosting the NYS Dept. of Financial Services Mobile Command Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Avenue.

Experts will offer guidance to residents who suffered losses from the tornado that struck the town earlier this summer. The session is not limited to Hamburg residents, but also adjacent communities.

The experts can help if you are having difficulty getting your insurance-related questions answered, or if you’re looking for clarification on coverage.

 

For more information, please visit: http://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumer/disascon.htm

 

