ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The lower bowl at New Era Field is being evacuated due to lightning.

Activities at New Era Field have already been cancelled for tonight. Practice has also been delayed until further notice.

Due to approaching severe weather, practice is delayed until further notice. Fans in the stands are asked to take shelter in the concourse. pic.twitter.com/o1xc4RbThN — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 4, 2017

We’ll have more details as they become available.

they are evacuating the lower bowl at new era field due to lightning — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 4, 2017