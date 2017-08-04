Report: Al Gore’s home uses 34 times as much energy as average home

By Published: Updated:
Al Gore
FILE - In this June 2, 2014 file photo, former Vice President Al Gore addresses the class of 2014 at Princeton University's Class Day in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — A new report from the National Center for Public Policy Research says former Vice President Al Gore’s Nashville home uses significantly more energy than the average home.

According to the report, Gore’s home energy usage averaged at 19,241 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month, which is 34 times higher than the average dwelling’s usage of 901 kWh per month.

The report reiterates that point by saying “Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years.”

Energy Vanguard says an “efficient” home uses between 5-10 kWh per square foot in a year.

To put these numbers in perspective, Gore’s home is 10,070-square-foot and has 20 rooms.

“In 2010, Gore announced that he and wife Tipper were divorcing after 40 years of marriage,” the report said. “According to media speculation, Tipper likely lives in the $8.9 million California home the couple purchased weeks before the separation. The Gores have four grown children who no longer live at home. That leaves the former vice president as presumably the only occupant of the home, making his energy consumption even more staggering.”

An example the report used of the home’s energy usage was how much goes into heating Gore’s pool.

“During the last 12 months, Gore devoured 66,159 kWh of electricity just heating his pool. That is enough energy to power six average U.S. households for a year,” the report said.

Here is a chart showing Gore’s home energy use:

The National Center for Public Policy Research gathered their numbers from both the Nashville Electric Service and open record requests.

The 33 solar panels that Gore had installed produce 5.7 percent of his energy consumption in a month, according to the report.

Gore has been a longtime advocate for awareness of global warming. The report says that in 2007, his film on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth, was the winner of an Academy Award.

The report claims “Gore has done little to prove his commitment to the cause in his own life.”

If you want to see the full report, click/tap here.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s