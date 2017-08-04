Report: Al Gore’s home uses 34 times as much energy as average home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — A new report from the National Center for Public Policy Research says former Vice President Al Gore’s Nashville home uses significantly more energy than the average home.

According to the report, Gore’s home energy usage averaged at 19,241 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month, which is 34 times higher than the average dwelling’s usage of 901 kWh per month.

The report reiterates that point by saying “Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years.”

Energy Vanguard says an “efficient” home uses between 5-10 kWh per square foot in a year.

To put these numbers in perspective, Gore’s home is 10,070-square-foot and has 20 rooms.

“In 2010, Gore announced that he and wife Tipper were divorcing after 40 years of marriage,” the report said. “According to media speculation, Tipper likely lives in the $8.9 million California home the couple purchased weeks before the separation. The Gores have four grown children who no longer live at home. That leaves the former vice president as presumably the only occupant of the home, making his energy consumption even more staggering.”

An example the report used of the home’s energy usage was how much goes into heating Gore’s pool.

“During the last 12 months, Gore devoured 66,159 kWh of electricity just heating his pool. That is enough energy to power six average U.S. households for a year,” the report said.

Here is a chart showing Gore’s home energy use:

The National Center for Public Policy Research gathered their numbers from both the Nashville Electric Service and open record requests.

The 33 solar panels that Gore had installed produce 5.7 percent of his energy consumption in a month, according to the report.

Gore has been a longtime advocate for awareness of global warming. The report says that in 2007, his film on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth, was the winner of an Academy Award.

The report claims “Gore has done little to prove his commitment to the cause in his own life.”

If you want to see the full report, click/tap here.