Report on black discharge by NFWB indicates human error to blame for incident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Water Board released a statement Friday night on the events that occurred up to the release of black discharge into the lower Niagara River last weekend.

According to the press release, the Niagara Falls Water Board had decided July 25 along with the New York Power Authority and Wendel engineers to take sedimentation basin #5 out of service in order to allow a contractor to enter and start installing a baffling system at the basin. The water in sediment basin #5 needed to be emptied in order for the project to proceed. The liquid was “backwash water” from the cleaning of carbon filters at the plant.

The chief operator and two employees with the job title “trainee” were on the job Saturday, and an issue with the valves was resolved around 9 a.m. According to the press release, the chief officer instructed both trainees to turn off the submersible pump in basin #5, which pumps to the treatment plant’s chlorine contact tank, at which point the water in the chlorine tank began to darken.

The chief operator left the facility in the late morning.

At 1 p.m. , the chief operator checked in with the operations employees, and no issues were reported.

At 2:30 p.m. one of the employees observed that the water being pumped from basin #5 to the chlorine contact tank was still light in color.

At about 5 p.m., the same employees left a message with the Chief Operator that the submersible pump in basin #5 had been turned off after employees noticed that the water being pumped from the basin had become darker.

Around the same time, several phone calls about the appearance of dark water in the lower Niagara River were received by the wastewater treatment plant and forwarded to the control room.

The Chief Operator also contacted the third shift operator with regard to plant operations. The third shift operator advised that, to his knowledge, operations are running well with no known issues.

Shortly after, the NFWB received a large number of telephone calls and text messages about the discharge of dark water into the Lower Niagara River. The Chief Operator contacted a NYSDEC Division of Water representative on Monday morning, July 31, 2017, to discuss the matter.

The NWFB found that one of the employees who had been tasked with monitoring the outflow from basin #5 had been called away by another employee to help with another task. When he returned, he observed that the outflow had become darker and reported this to the assistant operator, and the pump was shut off.

“Based on all of the above, it is our preliminary belief that the submersible pump in sedimentation basin #5 was allowed to run longer than was intended, which caused a higher concentration of backwash water to enter the chlorine contact tank than occurs under normal conditions,” the statement read.

Updates will be available on the NFWB’s website at http://www.NFWB.org.