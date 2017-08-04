Sheriff: Drunk driver found in pond overnight

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash scene in North Collins, where a minivan was found in a pond.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, deputies say North Collins fire personnel were trying to rescue the driver from her vehicle. She was smoking a cigarette during that time, they say.

Authorities began speaking with the woman, who was identified as 37-year-old Boston resident Sonya Gelster. Deputies say she smelled like alcohol and failed a number of sobriety tests.

Gelster faces a number of charges, including felony DWI after being convicted of drunk driving in the last 10 years.

She was taken to the Erie County Holding Center before her arraignment.