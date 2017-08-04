South Buffalo residents clean-up after severe thunderstorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two rounds of severe thunderstorms made its way across Buffalo Friday.

South Buffalo was one of the areas hit the hardest by the heavy rain and damaging winds.

Fallen trees could be seen lying across streets and sidewalks, some even fell on homes.

“I heard the tree fall and I went running. I was like oh my goodness I really hope nothing was hit,” said Meaghan Hillery, South Buffalo resident.

City officials say they received more than 90 calls about downed trees. Dozens of people also reported downed power lines.

South Buffalo resident Shawn Siminski told News 4 he came home to see firefighters on his lawn. He said the power lines caught fire after part of a tree fell.

“I thought my house was on fire when I first came home, so I was in shock, but grateful it was just a tree that fell on the power line,” said Siminski.

Siminski said while crews were cutting down trees, cable and phone lines were damaged. He and his neighbor are left cleaning up the mess.

“I’ve been in contact with the city for almost two years now to get this tree taken down which was the cause of the problem and it’s still standing two years later. I don’t know where I’m going to park my car tonight,” said Siminski.

Neighbors say they’re use to dealing with snow storms every year, but this kind of weather, they say, is unusual.

“I mean we get high winds and that, but none of the velocity I’ve experienced today,” said Bob Rosen, South Buffalo resident.

“It’s definitely insane, never really seen damage like that except for like the October storm,” said Nicole Kalish, South Buffalo resident.

“I mean it’s Buffalo, things happen, it’s this or snow,” said Hillery.

If you do see a downed tree that hasn’t been taken care of, you can dial 311 for help.