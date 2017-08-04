The newest way to wed near the Queen City

FORT ERIE, ON. (WIVB)- ‘Tis the season for weddings. With the warmer weather you can see a ceremony pop up almost every weekend. Brides, spend months or even years planning their special day. Sometimes hundreds of people are invited which leads to the occasional stressful situation. While that appeals to some, a lot of people nowadays are leaning towards a less traditional approach.

Co-owners Kim Cartmell and Kathy White own Elope Niagara’s Little Log Wedding Chapel. They told News 4, “The whole process from start to finish takes about 10 minutes. We hand them their your now legally married and you drive away!”

Here comes the bride….in a truck!? Or a car, or a bike, or a kayak. The co-owners of the business shared, “People were calling and asking can we just stay in our car?!”

Elope Niagara is providing something for everybody. The ladies explained how the whole process works.

Cartmell and White say, “They arrive during their time slot, they pull up to the kiosk, and hand the license out the window. They can have 2 witnesses in the back seat with them or we can provide them. And it’s called a question of intent we have to hear the affirmation, and then they can exchange rings.”

After that, they are pronounced legally married. The idea came about after friends, for the last 40s years, saw a need for a small intimate wedding place. From there they built the small log wedding chapel on site.

That has been in place for 5 years now. The success of that little chapel sparked the idea for the drive through kiosk. They said, “People were asking for, they wanted no ceremony. Our packages started out with a ceremony and photography, and they literally just want to say I do I do, all the legalities, and go.”

It’s similar to a Vegas style wedding, except take away the city skyline, and the craziness, and plant yourself smack dab in the middle of nature.

White shared with News 4, “Often the birds are singing during the ceremony. All of the trees and the water, it’s a very positive environment.”

These ladies are willing to work with you to provide the best wedding they possibly can whether that be at the kiosk or at the small log chapel.

For more information on how you can book, click here.