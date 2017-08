CALIFORNIA (WIVB) — Cameras were rolling when a teenage bungee jumper was left hanging upside down at a county fair in California.

In the video above, you can see Roger Rodriguez, 19, suspended on the cord while he waited for help to arrive.

It happened after a cable malfunctioned.

Eventually, the fire department was able to get him down with a ladder.

He was checked out at a hospital and is doing fine, but says he’s now done with bungee jumping.