With Lake Ontario levels still well above average, state is pre-deploying help in advance of weekend storms

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO While barrels are being used to weight down docks along flooding Lake Ontario, the Coast Guard has requested the barrels be marked with a red "X".

WESTERN NEW YORK (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is deploying state agencies to Western New York and the North Country today ahead of severe weekend storms.

In Western New York, 25 National Guard troops with Humvees are being deployed to help, as well as one Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services truck with pumps, hoses, and lengths of Aqua Dam, two DHSES high axle vehicles, two DHSES rescue boats with personnel, and and additional Office of Emergency Management personnel.

The additional resources are being pre-deployed to Lake Ontario in advance of heavy downpours, lakeshore flooding and erosion this weekend.

“With Lake Ontario levels still significantly higher than normal, this weekend’s severe weather could have major impacts on shoreline regions and other communities across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Lake Ontario has decreased six inches from its highest levels, but it is still 29 inches higher than the same time last year. The lake is 18 inches above average for this time of year, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

