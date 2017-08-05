Early morning rollover on Main street kills one man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating a single car fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Accident investigators say the vehicle was traveling northbound on Main Street near Best Street around 3:45 a.m. The driver crossed the double yellow lines, went up onto the sidewalk and struck a metal-concrete sign before flipping over.

A Buffalo male in his late 20’s was extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo fire and was declared deceased at the scene. A Buffalo female in her late 20’s was transported to ECMC where she’s listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating if speed was one of the factors that played a role.

 

