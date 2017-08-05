Erie County residents invited to drop off household hazardous waste

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you have hazardous waste sitting around your home waiting for disposal, you have the opportunity to get rid of it safely on Saturday.

Erie County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the ECC North Campus in Williamsville on August 5.

ITEMS WHICH CAN BE BROUGHT FOR DISPOSAL INCLUDE:

• Pesticides, Fertilizers, Pool and Household Chemicals/Cleaners (limit 2 gallons or 20 pounds)

• Oil-based paints, Spray cans (limit 10 gallons)

• Paint Thinner, Stripper and Solvents (limit 2 gallons)

• Batteries (lead acid & rechargeable)

• Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene, Antifreeze (limit 10 gallons)

• Mercury (thermometers, thermostats, metal)

ITEMS WHICH WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED INCLUDE:

Latex paint: latex paint does not need to be disposed of as household hazardous waste and should not be brought to these events.

Automobile tires

Computers and other electronics

Appliances

Pharmaceuticals

Fluorescent bulbs

Commercial/industrial wastes

For more information on these events, for a full list of items that will be accepted, or for details on how to properly dispose of latex paint, call the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste 24-Hour Hotline at (716) 858-6800 or visit www.erie.gov/waste.