Erie County residents invited to drop off household hazardous waste

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you have hazardous waste sitting around your home waiting for disposal, you have the opportunity to get rid of it safely on Saturday.

Erie County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the ECC North Campus in Williamsville on August 5.

ITEMS WHICH CAN BE BROUGHT FOR DISPOSAL INCLUDE:

•          Pesticides, Fertilizers, Pool and Household Chemicals/Cleaners (limit 2 gallons or 20 pounds)

•          Oil-based paints, Spray cans (limit 10 gallons)

•          Paint Thinner, Stripper and Solvents (limit 2 gallons)

•          Batteries (lead acid & rechargeable)

•          Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene, Antifreeze (limit 10 gallons)

•          Mercury (thermometers, thermostats, metal)

 

ITEMS WHICH WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED INCLUDE:

  • Latex paint: latex paint does not need to be disposed of as household hazardous waste and should not be brought to these events.
  • Automobile tires
  • Computers and other electronics
  • Appliances
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Commercial/industrial wastes

For more information on these events, for a full list of items that will be accepted, or for details on how to properly dispose of latex paint, call the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste 24-Hour Hotline at (716) 858-6800 or visit www.erie.gov/waste.

