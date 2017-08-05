Erie County residents invited to drop off household hazardous waste

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you have hazardous waste sitting around your home waiting for disposal, you have the opportunity to get rid of it safely on Saturday.
Erie County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the ECC North Campus in Williamsville on August 5.
ITEMS WHICH CAN BE BROUGHT FOR DISPOSAL INCLUDE:
• Pesticides, Fertilizers, Pool and Household Chemicals/Cleaners (limit 2 gallons or 20 pounds)
• Oil-based paints, Spray cans (limit 10 gallons)
• Paint Thinner, Stripper and Solvents (limit 2 gallons)
• Batteries (lead acid & rechargeable)
• Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene, Antifreeze (limit 10 gallons)
• Mercury (thermometers, thermostats, metal)
ITEMS WHICH WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED INCLUDE:
- Latex paint: latex paint does not need to be disposed of as household hazardous waste and should not be brought to these events.
- Automobile tires
- Computers and other electronics
- Appliances
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Commercial/industrial wastes
For more information on these events, for a full list of items that will be accepted, or for details on how to properly dispose of latex paint, call the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste 24-Hour Hotline at (716) 858-6800 or visit www.erie.gov/waste.