Guardian Angels make comeback in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  The Guardian Angels are making a comeback in the Queen City. This time, they are working to clean up the streets of South Buffalo.

The citizen-driven, anti-crime group is based out of New York City,  but has chapters around the world.

The group started recruiting local members and patrolling near Cazenovia Park Saturday.

The groups focus is on combating crime and addiction.

Leaders say they’re hopeful about giving buffalo another shot, but the feeling isn’t completely mutual with existing anti-violence groups.

Friday, we spoke with Pastor James Giles, who leads the Buffalo Peacemakers. He said he doesn’t see the Guardian Angels fitting in to what his group is already doing here. That’s something the Guardian Angels disagree with.

“Whether it’s people in pink shower caps, cowboy hats, berets, whether you’re peace makers, whatever the name of your organization, the more the better,” said Curtis Sliwa, Founder and President of the Guardian Angels New York City chapter. “The increase in opioid addiction, the heroin, the fentanyl flooding the streets, who out there can say, you couldn’t use any other members of any other public safety organizations who want to help.”

The Guardian Angels say they have established programs for teens, and they plan to reach out to Buffalo police to begin a partnership.

For more information, call (716) 949-2662, or email usmmasenshiguild@gmail.com.

