Corrosion blamed for deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio – KMG, the Dutch company that manufactures amusement rides, including the Fireball, which malfunctioned and killed on person at the Ohio State Fair last month, has released what they say is the cause of the deadly accident.

In a letter posted on their Facebook page, KMG says “It was determined that excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years. This finally led to the catastrophic failure of the ride during operation.” The Fire Ball ride in use at the Ohio State Fair was 18 years old.

The company also says “it has reviewed the results of the inspection and worked with safety industry experts to develop an inspection protocol in the form of a safety bulletin to allow properly inspected and maintained rides to safely reopen.”

The operator of the rides at the Erie County Fair says the same ride made by the same manufacturer has been used at the fair for years. But he was not sure if it would be in use for this year’s fair that starts on August 9.