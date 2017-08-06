Cuomo’s Possible Challengers in 2018

Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – More names are popping up as possible candidates to challenge Democratic Governor. Andrew Cuomo next year.
Republican Senator John DeFrancisco says he’s mulling a run in 2018.

On the Democratic side, former state Senator Terry Gipson is considering a primary challenge to Cuomo. Actress Cynthia Nixon has also been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate.

Controversial Buffalo School Board member and former Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Carl Paladino has told News 4 that  he’s strongly considering running against Governor Andrew Cuomo again next year.

