Cuomo’s Possible Challengers in 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – More names are popping up as possible candidates to challenge Democratic Governor. Andrew Cuomo next year.

Republican Senator John DeFrancisco says he’s mulling a run in 2018.

On the Democratic side, former state Senator Terry Gipson is considering a primary challenge to Cuomo. Actress Cynthia Nixon has also been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate.

Controversial Buffalo School Board member and former Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Carl Paladino has told News 4 that he’s strongly considering running against Governor Andrew Cuomo again next year.