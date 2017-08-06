Loaded Semi-Automatic Handgun Found at Buffalo Airport

gun found in carry-on at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

By Published:
loaded gun found in carry-on

 

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – A Batavia man was cited after a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in his carry-on at a checkpoint at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. 

The TSA says an officer spotted the .380 caliber handgun in the bag via the checkpoint x-ray machine. The gun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

NFTA Police confiscated the firearm and cited the man on local weapons charges. There was no impact to airport operations.

“Carrying a loaded handgun to an airport checkpoint is unacceptable, and should not happen,” said Bart Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “This incident once again highlights the importance of what TSA officers do every day in the protection of the travelling public.”

