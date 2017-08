BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a possible hit-and-run in the city. It happened in the area of Broadway and Lathrop around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Accident investigators on the scene say a dark, possibly black vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police say a man was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to find out if this hit-and-run is domestic in nature.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.