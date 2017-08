BUFFALO, NY (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating yet another hit & run in the Queen City. A pedestrian was struck while crossing Broadway at Lathrop around 11 a.m. Sunday, August 6.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to ECMC. His condition is not known at this time.

A vehicle with front end damage was stopped by police a short time later.

We will update this story as soon as we have more information from police.