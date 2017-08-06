Pickup Truck Crashes into Home

Buffalo, NY (WIVB) An Allegany County man is facing possible charges after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into a house.

The accident happened around 2:32 am on August 5 at 323 Evans Street in the Village of Richburg, Allegany County.

The State Police say when troopers arrived they identified the driver, Richard Sexton, 47, of Bolivar, still seated in the driver’s seat. They say Sexton displayed physical indicators of alcohol intoxication. He was taken to Olean General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident and consented to blood test to determine the level of alcohol present in his blood.

Charges are pending the results of a toxicology exam.