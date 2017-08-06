Police investigate possible hit and run incident in Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It’s ridiculous and I think that until drivers understand the importance of their actions and I’m not one against raising the stakes, the punishment for those who hit and run and think they can get away with it,” said Darius Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council President.

Buffalo Police say a dark, maybe black vehicle was involved in a possible hit and run incident at Broadway and Lathrop around 10:30 this morning.

A male was injured and brought to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the vehicle took off: a story that’s become all too familiar in Buffalo.

“Something has to be done and regardless of whether that is in the laws or whatever it is or in the aggressiveness of the investigation or in raising the fines and the punishments, we’ve got to do something,” said Pridgen.

Buffalo Police say they’re trying to figure out if Sunday’s incident may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

This possible hit and run is now one of several. Since May there have been at least 6 hit and runs in Buffalo.

“There are a lot of things being looked at right now. Council Member Wyatt has proposed red light cameras, it’s being vetted in the public, it’s being studied,” said Pridgen.

One month ago a mother of 6 was hit and killed by a driver who took off at East Ferry and Grider Street. Buffalo police say investigators are making progress in that incident. But today her family still does not have justice.

“We have to do something we have to come together as a community and we have to bring these people to justice because people are seeing these hit and runs,” said Tonja Milanez of Buffalo.

Buffalo police say there is a city camera in the area of Broadway and Lathrop where the possible hit and run happened this morning. Police will be reviewing any possible video. The car is not in police custody.