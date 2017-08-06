Police investigate possible hit and run incident in Buffalo’s East Side

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  “It’s ridiculous and I think that until drivers understand the importance of their actions and I’m not one against raising the stakes, the punishment for those who hit and run and think they can get away with it,” said Darius Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council President.

Buffalo Police say a dark, maybe black vehicle was involved in a possible hit and run incident at Broadway and Lathrop around 10:30 this morning.

A male was injured and brought to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the vehicle took off: a story that’s become all too familiar in Buffalo.

“Something has to be done and regardless of whether that is in the laws or whatever it is or in the aggressiveness of the investigation or in raising the fines and the punishments, we’ve got to do something,” said Pridgen.

Buffalo Police say they’re trying to figure out if Sunday’s incident may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

This possible hit and run is now one of several. Since May there have been at least 6 hit and runs in Buffalo.

“There are a lot of things being looked at right now. Council Member Wyatt has proposed red light cameras, it’s being vetted in the public, it’s being studied,” said Pridgen.

One month ago a mother of 6 was hit and killed by a driver who took off at East Ferry and Grider Street. Buffalo police say investigators are making progress in that incident. But today her family still does not have justice.

“We have to do something we have to come together as a community and we have to bring these people to justice because people are seeing these hit and runs,” said Tonja Milanez of Buffalo.

Buffalo police say there is a city camera in the area of Broadway and Lathrop where the possible hit and run happened this morning. Police will be reviewing any possible video. The car is not in police custody.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s