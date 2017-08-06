Voluntary water restrictions in much of southern Erie County through Tuesday evening

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in much of the south towns who rely on the Erie County Water Authority are being told to limit their use of water through Tuesday evening.

A break happened at the Authority’s Sturgeon Point Treatment Plant. This will lead to lower water pressure, but no water quality issues that would require boiling water.

The request from the ECWA covers customers in the Town and Village of Hamburg, Town of Aurora, Village of East Aurora, Towns of Colden, Boston, Eden, Evans, Brant and Hanover and the Villages of Angola, Farnham, Silver Creek, and the Seneca Territory within Erie County.

The request runs through 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

