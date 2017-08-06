Watkins ‘fine’ after briefly leaving practice

Bills star says he did not aggravate his prior foot injury that required offseason surgery

By Published:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sammy Watkins left practice on Sunday at St. John Fisher College after rolling his ankle during individual drills, but later returned and said he did not aggravate a prior foot injury that required surgery during the offseason.

“Just I mean bad, poor footing,” Watkins said of the play that led to his brief exit from practice. “I over-extended on my route and usually I don’t do that, but that play I did. I’m fine.”

Watkins added there is no reason to be concerned going forward.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’ll be out here tomorrow probably catching passes, scoring. I’ll be fine.”

