Watkins ‘fine’ after briefly leaving practice

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sammy Watkins left practice on Sunday at St. John Fisher College after rolling his ankle during individual drills, but later returned and said he did not aggravate a prior foot injury that required surgery during the offseason.

“Just I mean bad, poor footing,” Watkins said of the play that led to his brief exit from practice. “I over-extended on my route and usually I don’t do that, but that play I did. I’m fine.”

Watkins added there is no reason to be concerned going forward.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’ll be out here tomorrow probably catching passes, scoring. I’ll be fine.”