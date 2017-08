AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for someone who they say stole sneakers from a local store.

Authorities did not specify which stores the shoes were stolen from, but said the store is on Niagara Falls Blvd.

The suspect, pictured above, was only identified as a black male.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1329, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-742319-DQ.