Amherst Police seeking person of interest in grocery store larceny

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest in a theft from a Maple Road grocery store.

The picture provided is security footage of a black female who police are looking to identify. The woman left in the blue Hyundai shown in the photo.

568-1819 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-744129-SC.. Anyone who recognizes this person of interest or has any information related to this crime is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at