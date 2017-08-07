Amherst Police seeking person of interest in grocery store larceny

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest in a theft from a Maple Road grocery store.
The picture provided is security footage of a black female who police are looking to identify. The woman left in the blue Hyundai shown in the photo.
Anyone who recognizes this person of interest or has any information related to this crime is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 568-1819 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-744129-SC.. 

