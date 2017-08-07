Arkansas inmates snatch keys, take control of part of prison

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Monday in a statement that the inmates took the keys during recreation call at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, 30 miles southeast of Little Rock.

A department spokesman had no further details. The department said its emergency response teams area on the scene. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said troopers were at the scene, but had not been asked to enter the prison.

Last month, a guard fired three warning shots at the same prison after two guards and an inmate were attacked in a solitary confinement area.

